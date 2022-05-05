DIBRUGARH: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah on Thursday visited ULFA-I commander in chief Paresh Baruah’s residence at Jerigaon in upper Assam’s Dibrugarh.

Borah interacted with Paresh Baruah’s family members and talked with his elder brother Bikul Baruah for hours.

Following the meeting, Bhupen Borah told the media, “For the past many years, our Congress party wanted peace between ULFA-I and government. Congress initiated the peace process between the ULFA-I and the government when our government was in power in both centre and state. We want that complete solution.”

He further said, “I have heard the statements of both Paresh Baruah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. I think instead of taking all credits, Chief Minister should take the matter seriously and work productively to end the decades-old insurgency problem in Assam.”

“If the government wants anything from us, then we are ready to help to end the insurgency problem”, the APCC chief told media persons.