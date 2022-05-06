Guwahati: As Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the distribution of 23,000 appointment letters, many candidates were left disappointed over another employment-related advertisement by the Assam Government.

In 2020, several aspirants applied for 26 Motor Vehicle Inspector posts. These applicants had applied with the hope of securing a good job in the government department.

However, all they seem to receive was just disappointment as the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) on May 4 announced that the office advertisement fo0r which many candidates had applied was cancelled.

The notice by the APSC read, “Notice for cancellation of advertisement for recruitment to the post of Motor Vehicle Inspector under Transport Department, Assam. This is for information to all concerned applicants who had applied for 26 (twenty six) nos. of post of Motor Vehicle Inspector under Transport Department, Assam in response to this office advertisement no. 09/2020, Dated Guwahati, the 13″ October, 2020 is hereby cancelled.”

The Notice added, “The notice for cancellation of the said advertisement has been issued in pursuance of Government letter vide No.TMV.215/2019/156, Dated Dispur the 12’h January, 2022.”

The APSC also stated that a fresh advertisement for the “above-mentioned post” shall be notified shortly.

With this notice being put up, many unemployed youths in the state were just left disappointed.

One of the applicants in a tweet tagging the Chief Minister and Transport Minister wrote, “What kind of joke is this Mr. @himantabiswa @cmpatowary? Applications were invited for filling up MVI post 2 years ago, exam fee was duly collected – and today I come to learn that the said recruitment has been cancelled by govt order?? Seriously??? Can’t believe it…”

The candidate added, “It took 2 years for you to cancel the recruitment?? What could be the reason behind wasting 2 valuable and productive years of thousands of young aspirants from the State – why are you playing with our lives like this?”

The candidate questioned the Chief Minister and Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary on the entire issue.

Another candidate added, “Previously it was Guwahati High Court which used to keep recruitment exams on hold for years and now Dispur joins in. For the past 1 year APSC has been in sleep mode, working at SNAILS PACE.”

Some candidates said that they spend nearly two years preparing for the exam but now that the advertisement stood cancelled, they are worried about their future.

A few said that even their age limit would be over if such things continue to happen.

With this new issue coming forward, some are now questioning the announcement of the 23000 appointment letter distribution by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.