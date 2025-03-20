Dibrugarh: All seven aides of Amritpal Singh were taken to Punjab from Dibrugarh Airport after they were handed over to Punjab police.

On Thursday, authorities completed the transfer process of Amritpal Singh’s seven aides.

After their release from Dibrugarh Central Jail, a 25-member Punjab police team, led by Superintendent of Police (SP) Harinder Singh Gill, took custody of the aides.

The transferring seven accused are- include Daljit Singh Kalsi, Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal, Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwala, Harjit Singh, Bhagwant Singh alias Pradhan Mantri Bajeke), Basant Singh, and Gurinderpal Singh.

Authorities took them on two separate flights from Dibrugarh Airport.

Meanwhile, the government will continue to hold Amritpal Singh, Papalpreet Singh, and Varinder Singh Johal under NSA, with their detention scheduled to expire in June 2025.

This decision follows the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government’s choice not to reinvoke the NSA against the seven Waris Punjab De members, whose two-year detention period expired on March 19.

Notably, Amritpal Singh won the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 general elections from the Dibrugarh Jail.