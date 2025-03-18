Assam: Punjab Police take two more Amritpal Singh aides into custody

Dibrugarh: The Punjab Police secured the custody of two more members of the Waris Punjab De group from Dibrugarh Central Jail on Tuesday.

Daljeet Singh Kalsi and Basant Singh were handed over to the Punjab Police after obtaining permission from a local court. This brings the total number of Waris Punjab De members in Punjab Police custody to four.

On Monday, the police had taken Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwala and Bhagwant Singh (alias Pradhan Mantri Bajeke) into custody.

Sources revealed that the Punjab Police team plans to apply for the custody and transit remand of three more detainees Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal, Harjeet Singh, and Gurinderpal Singh Aujla on Wednesday. Once the necessary legal procedures are completed, the detainees will be flown to Punjab under heavy security by the 25-member police team.

The four Waris Punjab De members currently in custody are being held in a lock-up at Dibrugarh Police Station. This latest development follows the Punjab government’s decision not to reinvoke the National Security Act (NSA) against the seven Waris Punjab De members, whose two-year detention period is set to expire on March 19. The NSA allows for preventive detention without trial for up to 12 months, which can be extended if necessary.

Once they are transferred to Punjab, all seven members will be formally arrested and face trial for their alleged involvement in the Ajnala police station attack.

However, three members of the group chief Amritpal Singh, Varinder Singh Johal, and Papalpreet Singh will remain in Dibrugarh jail for the time being.