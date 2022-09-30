Ludhiana: A constable of the Punjab Police allegedly shot his girlfriend dead with his revolver on Thursday.

The accused constable was engaged in the security duty of a senior police officer in Ludhiana.

As per reports, he was living at a guest with his girlfriend for the past few months in New Prem Nagar.

While every thing was said to be fine between them, on Thursday things turned out to be quite different.

The motive or the reason behind the murder was not known.

An investigation has been initiated on the issue.