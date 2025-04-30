Haflong: Officials at the Assam police have identified three individuals suspected to be cadres of the NSCN (National Socialist Council of Nagaland) who were reportedly killed in a fierce gunfight with security forces in the Dima Hasao district, Assam, on Tuesday.

According to the officials, the police identified the deceased as Sanga Samba, age 30, Resident of Leinung Village in Arunachal Pradesh, Gailuaning, age 49, of Phoklong Khunou under Tamenglong district of Manipur, and Haijelungbe Daime, age 31, of village Nrachiloa under Mahur PS in Dima Hasao, Assam.

Officials stated that the authority has transported the bodies of the slain individuals to the Haflong civil hospital for post-mortem examination.

Sources indicate that security forces launched a search operation in the Dihamlai area based on intelligence regarding militant presence.

After an extensive 60-hour search, they encountered the group on Tuesday morning. The militants allegedly opened fire, prompting retaliation from the security team.

Sources asserted that the ensuing exchange of fire lasted for several hours.

Following the encounter, a search of the area led to the recovery of the bodies of the three suspected militants, along with an AK series rifle, a pistol, and a cache of live ammunition.

As of the filing of this report, no militant group has claimed responsibility for the incident.

Dima Hasao Superintendent of Police Mayank Kumar declined to provide further details about the operation when questioned on Wednesday.

Notably, in February 2025, the group announced the formation of a new battalion for the NC Hills region (Dima Hasao) in Assam, naming it “Eloi Hau.”

Sources at that time said that the Longvibu of the Naga Army, General Anthony N. Shimray (MC), had surveyed areas along the tri-junction of Assam, Manipur, and Nagaland, where the battalion would be based.

Earlier, on April 17, 2025, 6 to 7 gunmen entered the NHAI project implement unit (PIU) office in Haflong and allegedly demanded a 3% cut from the NHAI projects.

Separately, on Sunday, security forces killed two cadres of the NSCN-YA and a civilian in Pongchau, Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The group, in a press release, claimed that the Indian Army and the Assam Rifles coordinated the ambush.

During the attack, cadres identified as Corporal Teya and Private Petoh lost their lives, along with a civilian road contractor, the release said.

The released further reads that the NSCN-YA vowed that the deaths would not go unanswered, asserting that it would respond “at a time and place of our choosing.”

The group added that its cadres refused to surrender and “died as true heroes.”