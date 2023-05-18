DIBRUGARH: Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh’s father Tarsem Singh and mother Balwinder Kaur arrived at the Dibrugarh Central Jail to meet their son.

Amritpal Singh has been lodged in Dibrugarh jail since April 23.

Advocate Rohit Sharma and Advocate Rajdev Singh Khalsa (ex-Punjab MP) also accompanied them.

They went inside the jail at 11.30 am.

It may me be recalled that on May 4, 2023 along with Amritpal Singh’s wife Kirandeep Kaur, Neeru Kalsi wife of Daljit Singh Kalsi and his son Simarjeet Kalsi also reached met Daljit Singh Kalsi at Dibrugarh Central Jail.

Talking to media persons, advocate Rohit Sharma said the parents of Amritpal Singh have come to visit their son at the Dibrugarh jail for the first time. Sharma however will not be able to meet Amritpal Singh as he doesn’t have the necessary permission from court. Instead Rohit Sharma will meet Amritpal Singh’s uncle Harjit Singh.

He further informed that as of now there has been no information regarding shifting of the ten Waris Punjab De members from the Dibrugarh Central Jail to other jail.

Apart from Amritpal Singh, nine of his close aides including Daljeet Singh Kalsi, Papalpreet Singh, Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal, Varinder Singh Johal, Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwala, Harjit Singh (Amritpal Singh’s uncle), Bhagwant Singh alias Pradhan Mantri Bajeke, Basant Singh and Gurinder Singh Aujla are lodged in Dibrugarh jail under the National Security Act (NSA).