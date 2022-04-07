One more person has been arrested by the Assam police in the state for having alleged links with Maoists.

The arrested person has been identified as Hridoy Kalita.

Kalita was arrested by sleuths of Assam police’s crime branch from Chaygaon area near Guwahati city in Kamrup district.

According to latest reports, the arrested person is being grilled by the crime branch officials.

Arrest of Hridoy Kalita is part of the crackdown launched by the Assam police to curb the threat of Maoists spreading its roots in the state and Northeast as a whole.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that the state police is tackling with the third wave of attempt by Maoists to establish a base in Assam.

“There were such attempts by Maoists to establish base in Assam. This is the third wave. There were similar attempts in 2008 and 2013-14 also,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

CM Sarma further expressed hope that the Maoist network in Assam would soon be ‘neutralised’.

“Both NIA and Assam police are working together to find out the entire network of Maoist sympathizers and supporters. We have already arrested few people. We will neutralize the network very soon,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

On March 7, in a major success, Assam police arrested Arun Kumar Bhattacharjee alias Kanchan Da, a central committee member of the CPI-Maoist.

Kanchan Da was arrested from Cachar district in Assam, from where he was allegedly trying to establish a base of the Maoists in the Barak Valley of the state.