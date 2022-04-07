The second phase of talks to resolve interstate border disputes between Assam and Meghalaya are expected to take place in June-July this year.

This was informed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

During the second phase of border talks, the state governments of Assam and Meghalaya will deliberate on the remaining six areas of difference.

Notably, on March 29, the Assam and Meghalaya governments had signed an agreement to settle border disputes in six out of 12 areas of differences.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the second phase of border talks would be challenging as it would have areas like Langpih, Block 1 and Block 2.

“Out of the remaining six areas of differences that are to be discussed, deliberations on three to four areas would be challenging,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He, however, expressed confidence that the state governments of both the states would take forward the discussions into the second phase with the goodwill that has been developed.

“Since a goodwill has been created between both the states, we are banking on that,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Meanwhile, reacting to the demands by the opposition parties in Assam to revisit the provisions of the border pact that was signed with Meghalaya, CM Sarma said that there are no plans to make revisions of the agreement.

“I told the Assembly that the land belongs to India. We signed an agreement. We should not re-open the issue,” the Assam chief minister said.

“It’s a signed deal and the Survey of India has already started their work and will put up border pillars,” he added.