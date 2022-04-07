DIBRUGARH: A suspected linkman of the ULFA-I, succumbed to the bullet injuries he sustained in police firing, at the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh on Tuesday night.

The deceased have been identified as Suraj Gogoi.

He was arrested on March 4 for having links with ULFA-I.

Later, he sustained bullet injuries in police firing on the same day at Sonari area of Charaideo district.

Gogoi allegedly tried to flee from the custody of Charaideo police, prompting police to open fire at him.

Gogoi was hit on his left leg.

He was immediately admitted to the AMCH for treatment.

Speaking to the media, AMCH superintendent Prasanta Dehingia said, “Suraj Gogoi was brought to AMCH on March 4 with bullet injury on his leg. He was recovering, but his health suddenly deteriorated. The doctors tried their best, but he expired at around 9pm on Tuesday.”