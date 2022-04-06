Guwahati: Hundreds of Zomato valets or delivery partners have announced to keep the food delivery services suspended in the city till April 8 demanding a pay hike.

Protesting in the Chachal area of Guwahati, the delivery partners demanded to the company to increase their remuneration and incentives.

They said that the payments over the past few months have been reduced by the company and even the incentives are reduced.

The earlier payment system was better as it had high incentives, a waiting fee, and weekly target pay with higher incentives on weekends.

The valets said that earlier the earnings had targets and after they completed a certain number of deliveries, they would be given an incentive of Rs 210 but now the incentive has allegedly been reduced.

A valet said that the remuneration was changed by the company all of a sudden.

“The new rate card is hampering our lives at low-cost income and with no incentive that we used to earn before”, he added.

He claimed that a new gig system has been introduced by the company which they find hard to cope with.

He also claimed that the valets are being forced to work harder and for longer hours.

The delivery partners claimed that earlier they used to earn Rs 800 to Rs 1000 including incentives after working for almost 10 to 14 hours.

“However, after the new rate card was introduced, our earnings have declined to Rs 300 to Rs 400 only. It has become very hard for us to survive with so less money”, said Saddam Hussain.

Protesting against the company, the delivery partners have stated that now they will protest and keep the services suspended till their demands are not met.

The suspension of services has resulted in a massive shortage of delivery partners in Guwahati hampering people who rely on food delivery apps for their meals.

In Guwahati, a majority of people working in various sections rely on food delivery apps and with services being suspended these people are suffering.

However, Swiggy has been operating normally with regular delivery rates.