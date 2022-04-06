DIBRUGARH: Thieves looted Rs 1 lakh from a vehicle by smashing the window in Dibrugarh on Wednesday.

A couple after withdrawing Rs 1 lakh from the State Bank of India parked their vehicle and went for marketing at New Market.

The car bearing registration no AS-06-AF-2566 was parked at station road in Dibrugarh in the afternoon.

After returning from the market, they found that the window glass of their vehicle was broken and the bag where they kept the money was gone.

The couple immediately registered a case at Dibrugarh police station.

The police said that they have started the investigation to nab the thieves.

It may be mentioned that such broad daylight crimes have become common across the state and several cases have been reported from Dibrugarh in the past few years.