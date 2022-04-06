DIBRUGARH: The Tinsukia police arrested three alleged IPL betting bookies on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Iftikar Ahmed, Wasim Ansari and Rajen Jaiswal of Tinsukia.

“We had a piece of secret information about IPL gambling going on in Tinsukia. We have conducted a raid and arrested three persons connected with IPL gambling. We have arrested them while they were involved in betting through online mode,” said a police officer.

He said, “We have seized unlawful documents and their mobile phones which were used for IPL gambling. We have started our investigation against the IPL gambling racket in Tinsukia.”

Tinsukia Police said that it has initiated a massive operation against IPL gambling.

“As per our information, many people are involved in the IPL betting in Tinsukia. As our investigation goes deeper, many others are likely to be arrested,” the officer informed.