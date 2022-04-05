Guwahati: Even after almost 36-hours, the police are yet to find a breakthrough and no arrests have been made yet in the Chatribari armed robbery where a family was robbed of Rs 10 lakhs.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), Diganta Choudhury said that the police are verifying the footage from CCTV of the building where the robbery was reported.

He added that the accused seen in the footage are being identified and all angles are being looked at.

It may be mentioned that on April 4, a broad daylight robbery was reported from Guwahati’s Chatribari.

It was reported that four unidentified men barged into an apartment located on the fourth floor of the Kiranshree Residency and robbed cash as well as jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh.

The robbery allegedly took place at the residents of the Chhajer family.

Following the incident, an FIR was lodged at the Paltan Bazar Police Station but till now there have been no arrests.

The police have acquired the CCTV footage but the accused persons are yet to be identified.

It may be mentioned that Chatribari is one of the busiest areas in Guwahati.

Recently, a businessman was murdered in the same area.

The business originally from Bihar was shot multiple times and even though one person in connection with the case has been arrested, the prime accused is still absconding.