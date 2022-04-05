Guwahati: Are you a foodie? Do you order food from Zomato frequently? Be prepared to cook food yourself at home or with some other alternative.

Zomato delivery partners have announced that they might shut down their services in Guwahati protesting against the company.

On Tuesday hundreds of delivery partners belonging to the food delivery app, Zomato protested in Guwahati demanding their incentives be hiked.

The protestors warned the company that if the incentives are not hiked, they will shut down their services in Guwahati.

This announcement may lead to a hike in delivery charges or rates in other food delivery apps.

One of the delivery partners, Saddam Hussain accused Zomato of exploiting them.

He added that the remuneration was changed by the company all of a sudden.

“The new rate card is hampering our lives at low-cost income and with no incentive that we used to earn before”, he added.

The delivery partners claimed that earlier they used to earn Rs 800 to Rs 1000 including incentives after working for almost 10 to 14 hours.

“However, after the new rate card was introduced, our earnings have declined to Rs 300 to Rs 400 only. It has become very hard for us to survive with so less money”, said Saddam Hussain.

Protesting against the company, the delivery partners have stated that now they will protest and keep the services suspended till their demands are not met.

They said that their protest will start on Wednesday.

It may be mentioned that if the delivery agents suspend service in Guwahati, there might be a surge in delivery rates in other apps such as Swiggy.

It may be mentioned that even the Rapido bike taxi service has introduced food delivery in Guwahati.

If the Zomato agents suspend the services, an increase in delivery requests on these apps may be seen.