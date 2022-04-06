Guwahati: A youth has been found dead in a hotel room in Hatigaon on Wednesday.

The deceased identified as Dhrubajyoti Deka worked in a finance company.

As per police sources, the youth along with two other boys and three girls had gone to the hotel on Tuesday for a night’s stay.

They booked three separate rooms in the hotel which is named Paradise Inn and were supposed to stay as couples.

However, on Wednesday morning, he was found dead inside the room where he stayed with a girl whose identity is yet to be revealed.

The police have detained the two others namely Devraj and Biki in connection with the case. An investigation regarding the alleged murder has been initiated.

Meanwhile, the three girls who were with them last night are absconding since the incident.

The girls were said to be escorts and were hired by the three through a “broker”.

The police are investigating the details of the allegations.