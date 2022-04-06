The Meghalaya government is ‘studying’ the high court’s order to check army vehicles over alleged transportation of drugs.

This was informed by Meghalaya Home minister Lahkmen Rymbui.

The Meghalaya high court recently ordered surprise checks on army vehicles following allegations of transportation of drugs in military trucks.

Meghalaya home minister Lahkmen Rymbui said the state government is studying and trying bring is measures to adhere to the recent high court order.

The Meghalaya home minister informed that he and chief minister Conrad Sangma are ‘studying’ the order and bring in measures.

“It is still premature to comment on the issue. However, we don’t want any such illegal activity in the state,” Meghalaya home minister Lahkmen Rymbui said.

Rymbui added that currently the Meghalaya government is not in possession of any information regarding alleged transportation of drugs in army vehicles.

The Meghalaya high court, recently passed an order, directing Army to deploy teams of flying army checkers to make surprise checks of its vehicles.

Rymbui further said that the Meghalaya government is ‘unaware’ of any information in regards to transportation of drugs in VIP vehicles.