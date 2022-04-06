Police in Meghalaya are probing the email sent to chief minister Conrad Sangma recently by a new “terror in Meghalaya named Lawei ba Phyrnai.

The group, in a letter sent via email to Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, threatened a series of bomb attacks targeting educational institutions.

The group said that it will carry out bomb blasts targeting educational institutions in Meghalaya as a protest against high unemployment in the state.

The group has threatened to carry out bomb blasts “every single week starting 1st May 2022”.

The group – Lawei ba Phyrnai has identified itself as a “terror outfit”, formed by 37 “qualified and talented jobless youths”.

In the letter, the Lawei ba Phyrnai group also mentioned their targets.

“Our first target is the MBOSE building; next will be St. Anthony’s School and College where I passed out from. And even NEHU where I received my diploma. And yes, we will keep planting bombs till you and your government come up with a solution to employ every single Meghalayan out there,” the threat letter stated.