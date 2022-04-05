The high court of Meghalaya has pulled up chief secretary of the state RV Suchiang for not taking any action against the officials who are allegedly involved in illegal coal mining.

The Meghalaya high court stated that these officials “actively aided” in illegal coal mining by “looking the other way”.

A three-judge bench of the Meghalaya high court, while hearing a PIL, stated that the timeframe set to dispose the previously mined coal was nor met, leading to fresh illegal coal mining.

“This could not have happened without the active connivance of the local administration. There has to be accountability and this aspect of the matter has to be immediately focussed,” the Meghalaya hight court said.

The Meghalaya high court pointed out that the report submitted by the state chief secretary failed to mention actions taken against officials “who not only looked the other way while the illegal mining thrived but may have actively aided therein”.