Meghalaya deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong has urged stakeholders to accept the provisions of the border pact signed with Assam.

Meghalaya deputy CM Prestone Tynsong said that if the stakeholders do not accept the border pact signed with Assam, another 50 years would be needed to resolve the border disputes between the two states.

“I request all the stakeholders to accept one reality – if we do not resolve the Assam-Meghalaya border issue now, we won’t be able to resolve it for another 50 years,” Tynsong said.

This statement from the Meghalaya deputy chief minister came in the wake of several protests in the state against the border agreement signed by the state government with its Assam counterpart on March 29.

Also read: Revival of Congress essential for democracy: Sonia Gandhi

Notably, many stakeholders in Meghalaya have been threatening to move the Supreme Court if the border pact with Assam is not reviewed.

“Whenever there is a difference or dispute, we need to make adjustments to resolve the matter, which we did,” Meghalaya deputy CM Prestone Tynsong said.

Earlier, Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma had expressed disappointment over the response of Trinamool Congress (TMC) to the border settlement pact signed between the state and Assam on March 29 in New Delhi.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma termed the response of TMC to the signing of the agreement with Assam as ‘unfortunate’.

Also read: Nagalim ‘invaded’ by India, Myanmar: NSCN (IM) chief Muivah

The opposition in Meghalaya accused the state government of not consulting stakeholders before signing the border agreement with Assam.

On March 29, Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma an agreement to settle border disputes between the two states in six out of 12 areas of difference along the inter-state border.

The agreement between the state governments of Assam and Meghalaya was signed in New Delhi in the presence of union home minister Amit Shah.

The six areas of difference that are to be resolved in the first phase, for which the agreement between Assam and Meghalaya was signed, are: Tarabari, Gizang, Hahim, Boklapara, Khanapara – Philangkata and Ratachera.