Interim president of the Congress party – Sonia Gandhi, on Tuesday, said that for democracy to prevail in the country and society, revival of the Congress party is essential.

“Our (Congress) revival is not just a matter of importance to us alone. It is, in fact, essential for our democracy itself and indeed for our society as well,” Sonia Gandhi said.

Sonia Gandhi made this statement while addressing a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) in the parliament on Tuesday.

Addressing the Congress MPs, Sonia Gandhi also called for “unity at all levels” following the party’s “shocking and painful” defeats in recent elections.

“Road ahead is challenging. Our dedication and determination are tested. Unity at all levels of our vast organisation is of paramount importance,” Sonia Gandhi said.

Sonia Gandhi added she had received many suggestions on how to strengthen the Congress party and she was working on “many of them”.

“I am very well aware of how disappointed you are at the recent election results. They have been both shocking and painful,” Sonia Gandhi told the Congress MPs.

She added: “The CWC has met once to review our performance. I have met with other colleagues too. I have received many suggestions on how to strengthen our organization.”

The Congress president further slammed the ruling BJP over several issues while speaking at the CPP meeting.

“Ruling establishment continues to target opposition. Such threats, tactics will neither frighten nor silence us,” Sonia Gandhi said.

She added: “The divisive and polarizing agenda of the ruling party and its leaders has now become a regular feature of the political discourse in state after state.”

“It is for us all to stand up and confront these forces of hate and prejudice. We will not allow them to damage the bonds of amity and harmony,” Sonia Gandhi further said.