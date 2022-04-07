Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed the state police department to bar its officers from using their personal security officers (PSOs) for household chores.

FIR would be lodged against the police officers, who violate this directive from the Assam chief minister.

Assam director general of police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta has been asked by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to enforce the directive immediately.

Superintendent of Police (SPs) of the districts in Assam will require to give an undertaking stating that battalion personnel posted for field duty is not attached with any officer for PSO, home guards and static guards or any other household duties.

Moreover, according to the new instructions, commandants of all battalions have to give one undertaking that no battalion personnel is attached with any officer without permission from the competent authority.