Guwahati: A massive consignment of foreign cigarettes was seized by a team of Police in Merapani of Golaghat in Assam on Friday.

As per sources, the cigarette consignment was brought into Assam illegally.

The source added that the police had inputs about a suspected movement of illegal consignment and accordingly an operation was initiated.

Based on the input, the police along with a CRPF united intercepted a truck that matched the designation they had.

On checking the truck, a Tata 407 truck, the police found a massive amount of Indonesia-manufactured cigarettes.

Immediately, the truck bearing registration number AS-05-C-0756 was seized along with the consignment.

Around 1500 boxes were found on the truck and all of them were found to be illegally brought into India and were being passed through Assam.

It is not yet known where the consignment was destined, but an investigation is being carried out.