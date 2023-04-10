Guwahati: As many as 10 people were reportedly injured in the Borhola area of Golaghat in Assam after a minivan was rammed by a “speeding” tipper/dumper truck on Monday.

The incident was reported from the Lonpuria village near Borhola.

As per reports, the truck rammed into the passenger minivan from behind.

Also Read: Assam: IPS officer accused of assaulting home guard for delay in opening gate in Bokakhat

After the collision, the mini van’s driver lost control of it and the vehicle overturned injuring all the people travelling in it.

The truck bearing registration number AS05AC2646 managed to escape from the spot.

The locals recovered all the passengers and arranged for them to be admitted to a nearby medical facility.

Also Read: Assam: Ganja, alcohol recovered from inside ambulance in Lakhimpur

The police have begun an investigation into the issue.

Locals claimed that despite the area being a heavily populated route, trucks continue to ply recklessly on it with the “police turning a blind eye to it”.