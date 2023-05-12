DIBRUGARH: The judgement date for the sensational rape and murder case of Dr Sarita Toshniwal has been deferred to May 17 by the Dibrugarh District and Session Judge court.

According to latest reports, the verdict which was scheduled to be pronounced on Friday, has now been deferred till May 17 as one of the accused Kiru Mech was absent in the court.

As per reports, Kiru Mech is absent from court owing to health issues.

It may be mentioned Dr Sarita was brutally murdered inside the Assam Medical College Hospital while on duty allegedly by Dr Deepmani Saikia and ward boy Kiru Mech on May 9, 2014.

According to reports, Sarita was found dead in the doctor’s cabin of the intensive care unit.

The deceased’s body was covered with a blanket and lying on the bed inside the cabin.

On the very day of the murder, Dibrugarh police arrested a ward boy of the department, Kero Mech, a resident of Siringhola village of Dibrugarh district, who afterwards reportedly confessed to the crime.

Mech also reportedly confessed that Deepmoni had asked him to kill Sarita on the night of April 24 when she was on night duty but he could not materialize it.

The rape cum murder case of Dr Sarita Toshniwal, which created ripples across Assam, was expected to get justice after nine years on Friday.

