DIBRUGARH: The Dibrugarh District & Session Judge court is set to announce the judgement of Dr Sarita Toshniwal murder case on Friday.

The most sensational rape cum murder case of Dr Sarita Toshniwal is expected to get justice after nine years at Dibrugarh District & Session Judge court.

Dr Sarita was brutally murdered on May 9, 2014 inside the Assam Medical College Hospital while on duty allegedly by Dr Deepmani Saikia and ward boy Kiru Mech.

According to reports, Sarita was found dead in the doctor’s cabin of the intensive care unit of the department by a nurse around 8 am on May 9, 2014.

Her body was covered with a blanket and lying on the bed inside the cabin.

On the day of the murder, Dibrugarh police had arrested a ward boy of the department, Kero Mech, after he reportedly confessed to the crime.

Mech hails from Siringhola village of Dibrugarh district.

Mech also reportedly confessed that Dipmoni had asked him to kill Sarita on the night of April 24 when she was on night duty but he could not carry out the killing.