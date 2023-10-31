Guwahati: A man died by suicide after killing his wife in Gohpur of Sonitpur, Assam on Monday night, a police source said.

The source said that according to locals, they had some internal family dispute and had been infighting for some months now.

However, on Monday night, the fights took an ugly turn.

The man identified as Tankeshwar Das allegedly attacked his wife Padumi Das during the fight.

It was not exactly known how the incident happened, but the bodies were found by the family on Tuesday, a source said.

The police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

Earlier in June, a woman named Sarumai Payeng allegedly killed her two children before taking her own life due to poverty.

They were residents of Naoboicha in the Lakhimpur district of Assam.

The Gauhati High Court had following the incident, directed the state government to conduct an inquiry into the death of Sarumai Payeng and submit a report.

Sarumai Payeng, killed her son and daughter first when her husband was on his way to work as a daily wage labourer.

After this, Sarumai Payeng chose to commit suicide.

The police suspected that there might be a financial-related angle to the Gohpur incident.

However, the Assam Police are looking into all possible aspects of the incident. Angles of criminal conspiracy will also be investigated, said a source.