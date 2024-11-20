Guwahati: A man died after being attacked by stray dogs in Jorhat, Assam on Tuesday night.

According to reports, the man identified as Islamuddin Laksar was attacked by a pack of stray dogs near the Gohain Tekela area of Jorhat, Assam.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

After the attack, the man was found by locals the next morning in an unconscious state.

Also Read: Assam: Two held for using ULFA-I’s name for extortion in Sivasagar

The locals immediately then shifted him to a hospital.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Although he was given proper medical care by the on-duty doctors, he succumbed to the injuries on Tuesday night.

Also Read: Assam: Elephant radio-collared in Baksa district

It was suspected that some of the dogs may have been infected with rabies and hence they had attacked a human.

The locals also claimed that in the past few months, the stray dog population in the area has increased.