Guwahati: A food delivery agent was arrested by a team of Chandmari Police in Guwahati, Assam for allegedly being involved in a mobile phone snatching case on Wednesday.

According to reports, a man on Tuesday night had approached the Chandmari Police Station to file a complaint about his mobile phone being snatched.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Assam: Elephant radio-collared in Baksa district

The victim identified as Lochan Raut claimed that the incident took place near the Pub Sarania area at around 11:00 pm.

Based on the complaint, the police traced a suspect who was later found out to be a food delivery agent.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Assam: Panchayat elections rescheduled for February 2025

The police apprehended him and recovered the alleged stolen mobile, reports stated.

The accused was identified as Arjun Malakar, a resident of Umrangsu in Dima Hasao, Assam.

The police also impounded a scooter from Malakar that was allegedly used for committing the alleged crime.

Further investigation regarding the issue is being carried out.

It may be mentioned that over the past few months several reports of chain-snatchers have come out from the particular area.