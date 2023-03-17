Guwahati: A team of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell arrested a Lat Mandal in Hajo in Assam’s Kamrup district on charges of accepting a bribe.

The arrested Lat Mandal has been identified as Tankeswar Nath.

He was arrested while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000 from the complainant.

The incident took place at the office of the Hajo Revenue Circle Officer.

Today, a team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed and arrested Sh Tankeswar Nath, Lat Mandal, O/O Circle Officer, Hajo Revenue Circle immediately after he accepted demanded bribe from the complainant for conversion of his ceiling land to Miyadi Patta. @CMOfficeAssam @assampolice pic.twitter.com/W5gudr2V5K — Surendra Kumar (@surendrakr_ips) March 17, 2023

ADGP Surendra Kumar in a tweet said, “Today, a team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red-handed and arrested Sh Tankeswar Nath, Lat Mandal, O/O Circle Officer, Hajo Revenue Circle immediately after he accepted demanded bribe from the complainant for conversion of his ceiling land to Miyadi Patta.”

The arrested Lat Mandal has been sent to judicial custody.

An investigation into the matter is underway.