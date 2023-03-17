Guwahati: The youth wing of the Assam Trinamool Congress during a press conference at the Dispur Press Club in Guwahati on Friday questioned the state presidents of BJP’s youth wing and ABVP on why there were silent on all major issues in the state.

Speaking to the media, Bandip Dutta, president of Assam Trinamool Youth Congress (ATYC) said that it was quite disturbing to see that the future of the students in the state is being played with. “If the government and SEBA cannot host an examination properly, how are they even running the state?”, he questioned.

Dutta said, “With the paper leak and constant rescheduling of the exam, we smell a rat. It may be that there is some conspiracy to hand examinations to some agency or a private party.”

Also Read: Assam: Former MLA Naren Sonowal arrested for gambling

He further questioned the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and its president Robin Kakati on the silence over the issue which has “put the future of thousands of students at stake”.

Dutta claimed that while the ABVP is an organisation for students and their rights, it had failed to raise its voice on the SEBA issue. “It is clear that they are afraid of raising their voice against the government. They are not an organisation for the students but only of the government”, he added.

Also Read: Assam: HSLC MIL exam rescheduled, to be held on April 1

He also targeted the BJYM, the youth wing of the BJP saying that they (BJYM leaders) have no interest in protecting the rights of the youth of the state.

“The only thing these organisations affiliated to the BJP is getting political mileage so that they can one day go and sit on an MLA or MP’s sit”, he added.