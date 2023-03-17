Guwahati: The Dibrugarh Police on Thursday arrested former MLA from Naharkatia constituency Naren Sonowal for allegedly being involved in illegal gambling activities from Boiragimoth in Assam’s Dibrugarh.

The former Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) legislator was arrested from the Boiragimoth area on the outskirts of Dibrugarh town.

Six more people were arrested along with Sonowal for being allegedly involved in gambling.

The other accused are Mukul Ghosh, Mehroz Ahmed, Dipendra Dutta, Ritwik Baruah, Abdul Rashid and Dipak Ranjan.

“Based on specific information, we raided a house at the Boiragimoth and arrested seven persons who were found to be indulging in illegal gambling activities, Officer-in-charge of Dibrugarh police station Raju Bahadur Chetry told the media.”

“We have recovered a huge number of materials used for gambling besides Rs 96,500 cash. We have also seized a car, and two motorcycles used by the accused. We have registered a case 150/2023 at the Dibrugarh police station, he added.”

“We appeal to the masses to inform us immediately in case such illegal activities are found to be going on in their area, Chetry said.”

Sonowal was elected to Assam Assembly from the Naharkatia constituency in 2016.

According to the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR), he was one of the richest candidates contesting both the 2016 and 2021 Assam Assembly elections with declared assets amounting to Rs 33 crore.

Sonowal’s known source of income is his salary and business while his wife’s income is from business.