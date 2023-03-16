Guwahati: The Assam government on Thursday announced to launch ‘Mission for Prevention of Child Marriage’ in the state with a budget allocation of Rs 200 crore.

Speaking to the media, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “We have allocated Rs 200 crore for a mission against child marriages. We have reiterated that whoever will go for child marriage, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 will be imposed and provision of prohibition of child marriage will also be imposed on them.”

“At least 3000-4000 arrests will take place every six months in the state. Over and above, we are going to start a mission for the rehabilitation of the victims. We will also initiate a 24-hour call centre, and a lot of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO) will support affirmative action against child marriage, Sarma said.”

“We have started some arrests with an outlay of Rs 200 crore in this year’s budget and this will be further augmented by 2026. We will ensure that not a single child marriage takes place in the state,” said Sarma.

“Our action and our mission against child marriage will continue more vigorously. This is not communal and we want to approach the issue completely from a humanitarian point of view,” Chief Minister Sarma added.

In response to the development, Leader of Opposition in the Assam Assembly Debabrata Saikia said, “The Chief Minister said that conviction on child marriage act is five per cent but in spite of that, he is saying the POCSO Act will be implemented. “

“The Assam government had used IPC 376 against sexual abuse cases for child marriages but no victim ever said they have been raped. The POCSO Act is for different purposes and the court has observed and imposed the facts. The government is trying to terrorize the issue,” Sarma added.

On the other hand, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Karim Uddin Barbhuiya said, “The Assam government should take steps for awareness against child marriage. Institutions should be set up where child marriage is more frequent and birth control programs should also be organized. “

“Universities should be set up in Barpeta, Dhubri, Hailakandi and Karimganj. We all accept that child marriage should not take place but the Assam government is trying to politicize the issue. The solution to this problem should be discussed and implemented,” he added.

In a massive crackdown by the Assam government against child marriage, over 3,000 people who are allegedly linked with such marriages have been arrested across the state so far.

There have been widespread protests against the action of the government by the wives and relatives of those who have been arrested.