Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has reiterated the state government’s tough stance against child marriage and announced that Assam Police will conduct regular raids across the state to curb the “social malaise”.

Speaking at a conference with district magistrates and superintendents of police, CM Sarma said that the government is committed to end the practice of child marriage.

“We have to maintain zero tolerance against child marriage. In the next two years, everyone in the state will have to move forward with a collaborative effort towards the closure of child marriages,” he said.

He further added that the government is also planning to set up call centres to raise awareness about the issue and to register complaints regarding child marriage.

He said, “A call centre will be set up to create awareness and complaints to the public about the issues of child marriage. A network will also be set up in any part of the state to share information with the government regarding incidents of child marriage. Special emphasis will be given to backward areas to prevent child marriage. Apart from this, steps will be taken to make the daughters self-reliant to help prevent child marriage.”

CM Sarma also asked the deputy commissioners to contact the government for the rehabilitation of girls who have been victims of child marriage.

He said, “The Deputy Commissioners have been asked to contact the government at the earliest to provide any rehabilitation measures required for a section of girls who have been victims of child marriage.”