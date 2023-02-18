Guwahati: An advocate from Assam’s Kokrajhar district was reportedly attacked with acid on Friday by unidentified miscreants.

Abdus Samad Ahmed, a senior advocate of the Gossaigaon Lawyer’s Association and a resident of Padmabil village in Gossaigaon, was attacked in his home by the miscreants.

Also Read: Assam: Prime accused of Panjabari murder case killed in police firing

He was immediately rushed to RNB Civil Hospital but was later shifted to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for further treatment due to the deteriorating condition of his health.

Also Read: Illegal coal mining continuing in Assam despite ban, AJP alleges

A case has been registered at the police station and an investigation has been launched.

Meanwhile, the lawyer’s association has requested the police to take strict action against the perpetrators.