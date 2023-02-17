Guwahati: In a memorandum sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has alleged illegal coal mining, particularly Rat-Hole Mining, in various parts of Assam and its neighbouring states of Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, and the resulting environmental damage.

The National Green Tribunal of India banned Rat-Hole Mining in 2014, but it has continued unabated in the Tinsukia and Karbi-Anglong districts of Assam.

Also Read: Meghalaya HC directs state govt to aggressively monitor illegal coal mining

A one-man commission, Justice (Retd) BK Kakoty Commission has reported that illegal Rat-Hole Mining remains in the state, with serious impacts on the environment and local ecology.

Also Read: Assam: Three arrested for assaulting cop in Jorhat

The AJP has accused some politicians of Assam of influencing authorities to issue passes for the extraction of coal, and of profiting from the illegal mining.

They claimed that tonnes of coal have been illegally transported, resulting in an illegal transaction of crores.

The AJP has called on the Prime Minister to take steps to stop illegal mining and protect the environment.