GUWAHATI: A massive controversy has erupted in Maharashtra over Gods and temples after the Assam government released an advertisement.

The advertisement released by the Assam government invites devotees and tourists on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

The advertisement released by the tourism department of Assam claims that the state’s Kamrup is the site of India’s sixth Jyotirlinga.

The Assam government advertisement invites devotees to Dakini Hill on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri on February 18.

Following release of the advertisement, the opposition in Maharashtra have come down heavily on the CM Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government.

The Maharashtra opposition stated that “after industry, now Maharashtra’s cultural and spiritual heritage was also being stolen”.

“Have the BJP leaders decided not to keep anything for Maharashtra’s share? Earlier Maharashtra’s share of industry and employment was stolen and now our cultural and spiritual heritage is about to be stolen….!” NCP leader Supriya Sule said.

She added that Bhimshankar which the advertisement claimed to be in Kamrup is in the Pune district of Maharashtra.

“Bhimashankar in the Pune district of Maharashtra is known as the sixth Jyotirlinga among the twelve Jyotirlingas of Shri Shiv Shankar,” Sule said.

She added: “But the state of Assam ruled by the BJP has started promoting the Shivlinga at Pamohi near Guwahati as the sixth Jyotirlinga. This is a very mischievous and untrue spread.”