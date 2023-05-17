Guwahati: In a startling turn of events, a key eyewitness has reportedly come forward in the death case of the Assam Police Sub-Inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha who has claimed that her car was parked at the location of the accident for an extended period of time.

The latest reports now seem to have brought forth a series of shocking allegations and raised more suspicions surrounding the incident.

The individual, who purports to have been present at the scene during the incident, said the car was already stationary at the spot when a truck approached and collided with it from the opposite side.

He recounted the incident and said that he was travelling from Guwahati around 1:30 am and decided to take a brief halt before reaching Jakhalabandha in the Nagaon district as he was drowsy.

Also Read: Assam CID to probe corruption charges against deceased SI Junmoni Rabha

“I noticed an open shop in the vicinity, so I parked my car and stepped out. During this time, I observed a car parked in the area”, he added.

The “witness” then said that after freshening up and returning, he saw a truck approaching and “deliberately” crashing into the front of the stationary car (a Maruti Suzuki Espresso).

Also Read: Mukroh firing: NHRC directs Assam and Meghalaya to submit final action taken report

He further added, “I distinctly recall seeing a young individual wearing black pants and shoes swiftly exiting the Alto before the truck driver also fled the scene. Sensing danger, I hesitated to approach the car.”

However, when the officials of the Jakhalabandha Police Station reached the location, he cautiously approached the accident spot.

Her car that was turned to scrap after the collision

A police official who according to him was the IC (in charge) of the police station had instructed him to move away, and so he complied.

“Later, when the car was removed, I noticed a lifeless body inside. The Alto had been parked for at least 15 minutes from the time I first saw it. The truck deliberately targeted it from the front, leaving no room for doubt”, he added.

However, he did not reveal where the body was inside the car.

Adding to the already convoluted case, Junmoni Rabha’s mother has now accused high-ranking officials within the Nagaon police of “murdering” her daughter.

She believes that Junmoni may have uncovered a potential criminal conspiracy, prompting the authorities to silence her.