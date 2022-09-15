Guwahati: The Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati has received International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certificate on various parameters, an official said on Thursday.

The LGBI Airport has been awarded ISO certification following an extensive assessment of the quality management system, operational management and development of the facility.

“We are proud to achieve the esteemed ISO IMS certification. It reflects that our team has ensured that our quality management system, environmental management system, occupational health and safety management are reliable,” Chief Airport Officer Utpal Baruah said in a statement.

Receiving these certifications affirms the LGBI Airport’s ongoing commitment to implement industrial best practices to manage the quality, environment and enhance occupational health and safety, he added.