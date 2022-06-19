Guwahati: A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight on Sunday returned to Guwahati airport after the aircraft suffered a bird hit moments after taking off from the LGBI airport.

The incident occurred on a day when a SpiceJet flight had to make an emergency landing at Patna airport after a bird hit and another flight of the carrier returned to Delhi airport due to cabin pressure failure.

“Engine number 1 of the aircraft (VT-ITB) got damaged due to bird hit when it was at an altitude of 1,600 feet. The crew then performed ‘ECAM’ actions. Engine number one was shut down. The aircraft returned to Guwahati safely,” said a senior DGCA official probing this case.

Earlier in the day, a SpiceJet flight had to make an emergency landing in Patna after smoke and flames were detected in its engine following a bird hit.

Another SpiceJet flight had to return to Delhi airport due to cabin pressure failure.

During its initial ascend, the SpiceJet Q400 aircraft bound for Jabalpur observed that the cabin pressure differential was not building along with the rise in altitude, said a SpiceJet spokesperson.