Guwahati: International flights from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi (LGBI) Airport will resume from September 3.

The services had been suspended since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Druk Air, the only service that runs international services to and from Guwahati will connect the region to Paro and Singapore.

It may be mentioned that Assam is soon set to get five more international destinations under the Centre’s Udaan international scheme.

Once the flights to certain international locations are announced, the region will have better connectivity that will help in blooming the tourism sector in the region.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, even domestic flights remained suspended in the region.