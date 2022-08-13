Guwahati: A full-grown female elephant’s carcass was found inside the Belguri area in Rani.

It has been reported that the elephant was killed by poachers and has bullet injuries on its body.

The elephant’s tusks as well as the trunk were cut off as well.

It has been claimed that the jumbo was killed around three days ago.

The forest department has begun an investigation into the incident and locals are being questioned if they have any lead on the incident.

The elephant was suspected to have been killed for its meat and especially the trunk which many people consider to be a delicacy.