Assam Govt Unveils Revised Holiday List for 2025

Guwahati: The Assam government has revised the official holiday list for 2025, changing eight dates to improve coordination across public and government institutions.

The updated list, announced by the General Administration Department, will affect various sectors, including schools, government offices, and public institutions.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Key changes include the observance of May Day on May 1, Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, and Motak Raja Swargadeo Sarvananda’s Day on May 24.

Other updated dates include Hari Dev Tithi on May 26, Sri Bhubaneswar Sadhu Thakur’s Abhirbhav Tithi on October 23, Kuki Chavang Kut on November 1, Wangala Festival on November 7, and Bir Raghav Moran Divas on November 19.

These revisions are aimed at providing clearer planning for both administrative and cultural events, making it easier for government agencies and public institutions to organize activities.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

With the new schedule in place, the Assam government hopes to streamline operations and ensure better alignment of holidays throughout the year.