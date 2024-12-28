Guwahati: A prime suspect in a recent shooting incident was injured after being shot in the leg by police in Dhubri, Assam on Friday.

He was shot while attempting to escape arrest.

Nur Kalam, Goalpara district, was confronted by police at Paikanadara Second Block village in Bilasipara, where he had been concealing weapons.

As police closed in, Kalam attempted to flee, leading to a brief encounter during which he was shot in the right leg.

He was initially treated at Bilasipara Adarsha Hospital before being transferred to Dhubri Medical College for further care.

Kalam was wanted in connection with a shooting incident at the SBI customer service centre in Ranikunj Market in Dhubri’s Bilasipara on November 26, in which three people were seriously injured.

He was allegedly involved in the incident along with two armed accomplices.

The police have been investigating the case further.