Assam: Leopard captured after hours-long op in Guwahati

Guwahati: A leopard that had strayed out into the human inhabited areas in Guwahati, Assam was finally captured on Friday night.

Forest officials captured the leopard from the Kumarpara area of Guwahati, Assam.

The big cat had been hiding in a house for the past two days.

The officials captured the leopard using a tranquillizer dart.

Officials said that the leopard, which had been roaming the area for some time, was spotted beneath a vehicle at the residence.

A leopard ventured out in a residential area in Guwahati yesterday creating panic among the citizens.



On receiving info, officials of @assamzoo immediately sprung into action and successfully rescued the leopard by evening.



HCM Dr @himantabiswa commends this swift operation. pic.twitter.com/i9b1L6GVwx — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) December 28, 2024

As reports of the sighting spread, photos and videos of the leopard quickly went viral on social media.

Forest officials dispatching a team to secure the area and ensure the safety of both residents and the leopard.

After several hours of operation, the leopard was finally captured.

The leopard has been transported to the state zoo for care and further examination.