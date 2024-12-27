Guwahati: A man was found dead under mysterious circumstances at the Hengerabari area in Guwahati, Assam on Friday.

The decomposed body of Dwijen Das, an Upper Division Clerk (UDC) at the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), was found in the attic of his government quarters at the Hengerabari area in Guwahati.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Meghalaya BJP calls for assertive stance in border dispute with Assam

According to reports, neighbours grew concerned when Dwijen, a resident of Bihdia in Kamrup, had not been seen for two days.

Being concerned about the person missing, they informed the police.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Guwahati police launched an investigation of the house and found this body inside a room of the house.

Also Read: Assam: High school dropout major concern despite govt efforts

Dwijen had been living alone in the government quarters for the past four months, while his wife and daughter resided in Bamunimaidam, Guwahati.

The police found Rs 22,570 near the body.

It was further reported that Dwijen was going through divorce proceedings with his wife.

The police said that they are investigating the incident from all angles including murder and suicide.