Guwahati: The BJP in Meghalaya has called upon the state government to adopt a more assertive approach to resolving the long-standing border dispute with Assam.

The Meghalaya BJP accused Assam, also ruled by the BJP, of unwilling to engage in discussions to address the remaining disputed areas.

According to BJP spokesperson M Kharkrang, Assam’s claims over the disputed areas have diminished its interest in holding talks.

Kharkrang emphasized that the Assam government’s significant developmental activities in these regions have further solidified its presence.

Kharkrang stated that the first phase of the dispute was resolved in six locations due to Assam’s fewer claims in those areas.

However, the second round of discussions has stalled, with Assam showing little interest in engaging with regional committees tasked with consulting local stakeholders, it was alleged.

The border dispute between Assam and Meghalaya dates back to 1972, when Meghalaya became a full-fledged state.

The two states share an 885-km border, with 12 points of dispute. Despite efforts to resolve the issue, including a historic agreement in March 2022, the dispute remains unresolved.