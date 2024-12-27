Guwahati: Meghalaya Police, in collaboration with Bihar Police arrested one person allegedly involved in embezzling Rs 30 lakh from a petrol pump in Shillong.

Ram Slok Yadav, a resident of Bihar, was arrested from Bidupur in Vaishali district.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The incident came to light on December 15, when it was discovered that Yadav and Raghuveer Singh, the petrol pump manager, had absconded with the substantial amount.

Following a thorough investigation, police teams from both states conducted raids across Bihar, ultimately leading to Yadav’s arrest.

Efforts are currently underway to transfer Yadav to Shillong after obtaining a transit remand.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Meanwhile, the search for the second accused, Raghuveer Singh, continues.