Shillong: Work on package-II of the Shillong Western Bypass project in Meghalaya has been brought to a standstill after a violent incident involving unidentified individuals. The incident saw attackers targeting construction staff and machinery with stones.

The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) has sought urgent intervention from the Ri-Bhoi district administration, requesting police protection to resume work.

However, no action has been taken to date, according to an NHIDCL official.

The official expressed frustration, stating that the project faces significant hurdles due to the district administration’s apparent disregard for the implementing agency’s requests to expedite the project’s execution.

A critical section of the project, spanning 13.465 km to 15.650 km at Umraleng village, has been halted by local clan members.

Despite the Ri-Bhoi district administration handing over the land to the NHIDCL on June 18th of this year, construction remains impeded.

The clan members claim they have not received compensation from clan heads and are therefore refusing to allow construction work to proceed. T

his particular stretch serves as the sole access point to the project site for package-II, effectively paralyzing construction efforts.

“This situation is leading to an unacceptable waste of time during our prime construction season,” lamented the NHIDCL official.