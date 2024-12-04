Meghalaya HC directs NHIDCL, Govt to ensure compensatory afforestation

Guwahati: The Meghalaya High Court has disposed of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), directing the National Highway and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and the state government to ensure that compensatory afforestation work is carried out as per the affidavit filed by NHIDCL.

The PIL was filed by senior lawyer Kaustav Paul.

The NHIDCL had acquired 16.107 hectares of land at Nongumiang village, West Khasi Hills, at a cost of Rs. 1,98,43,824 for compensatory afforestation due to the widening of the Umshyrpi-Dawki road.

The land was handed over to the Divisional Forest Officer, Social Forestry and Territorial Division, West & South Khasi Hills, Meghalaya, on February 25, 2021.

Additionally, NHIDCL paid Rs 3,87,11,297 to the Compulsory Afforestation Management and Planning Authority Fund (CAMPA Fund) for the cost of compensatory afforestation, including the cost of raising avenue plantation and soil and moisture conservation structures.

The High Court directed that the construction of the highway, which is crucial for the state’s welfare, should proceed with the expedition, complying with earlier interim orders and laws, and be completed as soon as possible.